TNI Morning News Headlines – December 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 124 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 75 quarantine and 49 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 61 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Slight relief from cold in Odisha; Sundargarh coldest at 8 degrees Celsius.

➡️ Partial modification in Government order; Odisha Govt imposes restrictions on 25th December 2021 and 31st December, 2021 to 2nd January, 2022.

➡️ Candidates contesting Panchayat Elections will now have to mandatorily submit details on criminal antecedents, property, educational qualifications through affidavits at the time of filing nomination papers: Law Department.

➡️ Tapaswini-Sumit Marital Discord: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) seeks report from local Police in Berhampur.

➡️ Sudarsan Pattnaik creates biggest sand art of 50ft long and 28ft wide Santa Claus by using 5400 roses at Puri beach on Christmas.

India News

➡️ India reports 7,189 new COVID-19 cases, 7,286 recoveries, and 387 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 141.01 crore vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

➡️ Active caseload currently stands at 77,032.

➡️ India’s Omicron tally rises to 416. The number of persons recovered is 115: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Maharashtra’s Omicron tally crosses 100 mark; state’s Omicron tally is now at 108.

➡️ A total of 66,98,09,816 samples tested up to December 23, of which 11,65,887 were tested on December 23.

➡️ Two terrorists killed in encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

➡️ Nation pays homage to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 278.8 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.39 million.

➡️ Omicron fallout: Over 4,000 flights canceled world over on Christmas weekend.

➡️ US waives in-person interviews for range of visas, including H-1B, for 2022.

➡️ ‘Delmicron’ could be driving Covid surge in US, Europe: Study.

➡️ Satellite images show Russia still building up forces near Ukraine.