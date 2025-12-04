TNI Morning News Headlines – December 04, 2025

📌Odisha Government promises houses to 3 visually impaired T20 World Cup winners, Phul Soren, Parbati Marandi and Basanti Hansda.
📌Flight services by IndiGo airline were severely affected at Bhubaneswar Airport
📌Odisha to host Rs 15,750 crore JSW Steel-JFE joint venture steel plan.
📌15 Maoists gunned down in major anti-Naxal operation near Odisha border; three security personnel martyred in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.
📌33 IndiGo departures (domestic & international) have been cancelled since morning: IGI Airport, Delhi.
📌Russian President Vladimir Putin to arrive in India today at 6:35 PM. PM Modi to host private dinner for him today. Ceremonial Reception will be held tomorrow at 11 AM in Rashtrapati Bhavan.
📌Delhi: First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov arrives at the Parliament.
📌Andhra Pradesh Government allots 480 acres for Adani-Google AI data Centre in Visakhapatnam.
📌Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal discusses trade ties with Canadian counterpart.
📌Veteran Tamil cinema producer and owner of AVM Studios in Chennai, M. Saravanan passes away. He was 86.
📌RBI likely to hold rate at 5.5% in policy announcement on Friday.
📌Sensex declines 156.83 points to 84,949.98 in early trade; Nifty skids 47 points to 25,938.95.
📌Rupee slumps 28 paise to all-time low of 90.43 against US dollar in early trade.
📌US unveils ‘New G20′ for 2026 Leaders’ Summit, excludes South Africa.
