TNI Morning News Headlines – August 30, 2024

➡️Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha till September 1 following formation of Low Pressure. ‘Orange Warning’ issued for Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada & Malkangiri, ‘Yellow Warning’ issued for 17 districts.
➡️Schools closed in Koraput, Gajapati in view of heavy rainfall forecast.
➡️Coach attendants were allegedly caught serving Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) to passengers on the Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express.
➡️Tripura has been officially declared a ‘Natural Calamity Affected Area’ by the Disaster Management Authority following severe floods and landslides.
➡️Himachal Pradesh Government made its own law, raising the legal marriage age for girls from 18 to 21 years.
➡️PM Modi will launch India’s largest deep-water port at Vadhvan in Palghar, Maharashtra.
➡️Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 35-foot statue Collapse at Rajkot: Police arrest structural consultant, contractor of statue.
➡️Sensex jumps 502.42 points to hit fresh all-time high of 82,637.03 in early trade; Nifty surges 105.7 points to new record peak of 25,257.65.
➡️Rupee rises 7 paise to 83.82 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Pakistan invites Modi to SCO meeting in Islamabad in October.
Comments are closed.