TNI Morning News Headlines – August 28, 2024

➡️Brahmagiri MLA Upasna Mohapatra bats for Tourism Development & Women Safety while speaking in Odisha Assembly.
➡️Vigilance officials conduct simultaneous searches on properties linked to Purendra Kumar Sethy, Record Supplier of CHSE, Odisha.
➡️Odisha Forest Department to rope in sniffer dogs to guard forests, sanctuaries and protect wildlife against poachers.
➡️Fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the East central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal on August 29, 2024. It is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in several parts of the State from August 28 to August 31, said IMD.
➡️Kolkata rape-murder case: BJP called 12-hour ‘West Bengal Bandh’ to protest against the State Government.
➡️Three Army personnel killed, several others injured as their vehicle falls into gorge in Arunachal Pradesh.
➡️238 Govindas injured in Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai.
➡️West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses grief over rape-murder, dedicates Trinamool event to Kolkata doctor.
➡️Sensex climbs 128.81 points to 81,840.57 in early trade; Nifty up 30.4 points to 25,048.15.
➡️Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.95 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Airtel to shut down Wynk Music app, absorb all employees
➡️Taiwan reports Chinese military activity around itself.
➡️Russia launches Missile, Drone attack on Ukrainian energy facilities.
