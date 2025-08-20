TNI Morning News Headlines – August 20, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
📌Suspended Jagatsinghpur Police Sub-Inspector Amit Padhi from arrested for marrying a minor girl and torturing her.
 
📌Heavy rain likely to lash Odisha till August 24 due to a low-pressure system.
 
📌Normal life hit in Muniguda as town observes 12-hour bandh protesting against Odisha Government’s decision to exclude the town from newly declared NACs list.
 
📌Pralambasura Badha Besha of Lord Balabhadra will be held at Puri Srimandir today.
 
📌A BJD delegation interacted with the Election Commission of India regarding allaged irregularities of electoral process and variances in votes polled and counted during 2024 General and Assembly Elections.
 
📌Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked at a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her official residence in Civil Lines. The accused has been nabbed by the Delhi Police.
 
📌More than 50 schools have received bomb threats via email, search operations underway: Delhi Police.
 
📌Over 500 passengers stuck in Mumbai Monorail near Mysore Colony station rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The problem arose due to a power supply issue amid heavy rains.
 
📌Mumbai rains: Santacruz receives over 200 mm rain in 24 hours.
 
📌NCERT has released two specially designed modules on Operation Sindoor for schoolchildren from Classes 3 to 12.
 
📌Monsoon Session: Centre to bring Bills to remove PM, CMs, Ministers arrested on serious charges.
 
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, on his birth anniversary today.
 
📌IndiGo issues travel advisory for passengers amid heavy rainfall alert in Mumbai.
 
📌EAM Jaishankar to co-chair 26th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission session in Moscow today.
 
📌Centre prepares to introduce new regulation Bill.
 
📌Rupee falls 3 paise to 87.16 against US dollar in early trade.
