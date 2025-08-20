Centre to bring Bills to remove PM, CMs, Ministers arrested on Serious Charges

TNI Bureau: The central government will introduce thre key bills, including one that will empower for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers at the Centre or in states/UTs, if they are arrested on serious criminal charges.

The three major bills which the centre is all set to move on the Parliament are the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Union home minister Amit Shah is also slated to move a motion to refer these three bills to a joint committee of Parliament

There have been some cases when the sitting CMs — such as Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and Hemant Soren in Jharkhand — were arrested on corruption allegations and spent several weeks in jail on corruption allegations.