Rural Healthcare in Shambles in Mayurbhanj

By JB Dash, Baripada: Rural healthcare in Mayurbhanj remains in poor condition as several government health centres face staff shortages and irregular services. Primary and community health centres in Chandua Nalgaja Sukruli Saraskana Raruan Jamda Bahalda Bijatala and Tiring are struggling with vacant posts of doctors and paramedical staff. Residents complain that even when posts are filled staff are often absent leaving patients unattended.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Many patients visiting these centres are forced to seek treatment in private hospitals at higher costs. Shortage of medicines further adds to the difficulties. Dr Tapan Acharya a senior specialist admitted that transfers and postings often create delays but said efforts are made to fill vacancies and supply medicines.

An audit of National Health Mission funds recently revealed irregularities of over four crore rupees in six districts including Mayurbhanj. Health activist Ramesh Sahu alleged misappropriation by some NHM staff. Meanwhile officials said recent reviews by the Union Health Ministry found services satisfactory but advised improvements.