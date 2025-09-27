TNI Evening News Headlines – September 27, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
At least 30 feared dead after a stampede-like situation erupted at TVK Chief and Actor-turned-Politician Vijay’s public rally in Karur.
📌PM Narendra Modi attends Yuva Samabesh in Jharsuguda; unveils Projects worth Rs 60,000 Crore for the Nation.
 
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes sanction orders to 50,000 beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana.
 
📌PM Modi flags off Odisha’s first Amrit Bharat Express from Berhampur to Surat.
 
📌Ama Bus services restricted in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Berhampur for Durga Puja between September 27 and October 2.
 
📌Depression to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha; IMD issues red warning for Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri districts tomorrow.
 
📌Another low pressure area is forecast to develop over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around 1st October 2025.
 

📌BJD President Naveen Patnaik visited a wild life charity exhibition, ‘Heart Beats’ in New Delhi, organised by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Ramakanta Panda.
 
📌MiG-21 bids adieu; Iconic Jet retires after 62 years.
 
📌BJP to launch ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 25 to December 25.
 
📌Youth Congress holds rally in Pune over ‘vote chori’, unemployment.
 
📌Karnataka: Thousands witness air-show as part of Mysuru Dasara celebrations 2025.
 
