TNI Evening News Headlines – September 25, 2025

📌Odisha to host Asian Table Tennis Team Championships for first time which will be held from 11th to 15th October, 2025 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
📌3-year-old dies after eating fish curry in Bhadrak, three others critical.
📌Flood threat looms as Hirakud Dam releases excess water.
📌Union Minister Bhupender Yadav appointed as Election In-Charge for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.
📌BJP’s National Vice President and Kendrapada MP Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda appointed Election In-charge for upcoming Assembly Polls in Tamil Nadu.
📌Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appointed Election In-charge for the upcoming crucial Bihar Assembly Polls.
📌Lalit Modi’s brother Samir Modi gets bail in rape case.
📌PM Modi inaugurates World Food India 2025.
📌IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede files defamation case against makers of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan over defamatory portrayal of him in the new Netflix series.
📌Delhi High Court issued a notice on a plea of former AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal. Matter is listed on November 3 for hearing.
📌Mumbai Indians Women appoint two-time World Cup winner Lisa Keightley as head coach.
📌Indian woman among 26 climbers to scale Mt. Manaslu in Nepal.
