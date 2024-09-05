TNI Evening News Headlines – September 05, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with interns from Odisha’s World Skill Center who are doing their internship in Singapore.
➡️Santosh Kumar Kar, a teacher at Jaya Durga High School at Narla in Kalahandi district and Dwiti Chandra Sahu, a teacher at Billesu Government High School in Rayagada district, were felicitated with the National Teachers Awards-2024.
➡️CM Mohan Majhi will launch CM Kisan on September 8 & attend ‘Nuakhai Bhetghat’ programmes in Sambalpur.
➡️Two minor girls drowned while taking bath in a rainwater-filled pit in Nabarangpur district.
➡️Four Army personnel killed in road accident in Sikkim.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu presents National Awards to 82 teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.
➡️PM Modi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding his two-day visit to Singapore.
➡️Supreme Court reserves order on Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas seeking bail and challenging arrest by CBI in excise policy “scam”.
➡️National Medical Commission withdraws competency-based Medical Education Curriculum guidelines, 2024.
➡️Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse case: Sindhudurg court remands sculptor-contractor, consultant to police custody till September 10.
➡️Rupee rises 3 paise to close at 83.98 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Kapil Parmar created history on Thursday (September 5) by winning India’s first ever Paralympic medal in judo in the men’s 60kg J1 category.
➡️The first batch of mpox vaccine arrives in Congo’s capital. Earlier WHO declares the virus a global emergency.
