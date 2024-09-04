TNI Evening News Headlines – September 04, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi dissolves all 23 Special Development Councils (SDCs) for Tribal Welfare, initiated by previous BJD Government.
➡️The famous trade fair, Bali Jatra, in Cuttack city will start from November 15 this year. Bali Jatra will continue for 8 days till November 22.
➡️Odisha Government declares holiday for schools on September 9 on the occasion of Nuakhai.
➡️Pritish Pragya of Berhampur, travelling along with his father from Raipur to Bhubaneswar, falls off Durg-Puri train, spends night alone on track inside Odisha forest.
➡️Delhi court to pass order on MP Engineer Rashid’s bail plea in terror-funding case on September 11.
➡️BJP releases first list of 67 candidates for Haryana Assembly polls.
➡️BJP defeats AAP in Delhi MCD Ward Committee polls, wins seven out of 12 zones.
➡️Doctors in several places in Kolkata, West Bengal carry out a candle protest to protest against the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder incident.
