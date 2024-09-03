TNI Evening News Headlines – September 03, 2024

➡️Death toll in Chikiti hooch tragedy increases to 5.
➡️Bird flu scare in Odisha: A central team is scheduled to visit the State tomorrow to take stock of the .
➡️A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around September 5. IMD issues yellow warning for heavy rainfall in Odisha districts.
➡️Dharanidhar Nayak, Deputy Director of Mines (DDM) Talcher arrested by Vigilance for possessing disproportionate assets worth about Rs 5 crore.
➡️9 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in the Dantewada-Bijapur border area in Chhattisgarh.
➡️Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes into sea off Gujarat coast; 3 crew members missing.
➡️Karnataka Government notifies Dengue fever as an Epidemic Disease.
➡️West Bengal Legislative Assembly passes anti-rape bill – The Aparajita Woman & Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill 2024 that seeks death penalty for rape convicts.
➡️RG Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities case: Kolkata’s Alipore Judges Court granted 8-day Police custody of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s former principal Sandip Ghosh and 3 others.
Related Posts
➡️West Bengal Health Department suspends RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi received guard of honour upon arrival in Brunei; inaugurated new Chancery of the Indian High Commission in Brunei and visited Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei.
➡️Delhi court issues release order for ex-AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair in Delhi excise scam case.
➡️Sensex dips 4.40 points to settle at 82,555.44; Nifty up 1.15 points to 25,279.85.
➡️Rupee declines 5 paise to close at 83.96 (provisional) against the US dollar.
➡️Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 2-0, seep the Test series.
➡️12 dead as migrant boat capsizes in English Channel.
➡️Lord’s stadium in London will be hosting the ICC World Test Championship final from June 11 onwards next year.
➡️Russian strike kills at least 41 people and wounds 180 others in a central region of Ukraine.
Comments are closed.