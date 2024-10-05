TNI Evening News Headlines – October 5, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi handed over appointment letters to 16,009 junior teachers at an event held in Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Government allows IPS officer Arun Kumar Sarangi to retire voluntarily; Sarangi has been appointed as Chairman, OPSC.
➡️Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari seeks report from the Revenue department regarding alleged irregularities in RI and Amin examinations conducted by the OSSSC.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi attended 10th annual function of a daily newspaper (The Nirbhaya) in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Sundargarh: Black panther spotted in trap cameras in Hemgiri forest, informs DFO.
➡️India successfully conducted three flight tests of the fourth generation, technically advanced miniaturised Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.
Related Posts
➡️PM Narendra Modi released 18th installment of money benefitting over 9 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme; flagged off Mumbai metro from BKC to Aarey JVLR.
➡️Haryana assembly polls: 61 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm.
➡️Exit polls give Congress majority in Haryana; NC-Congress alliance is seen as the clear winner in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.
➡️RG Kar rape-murder case: Junior Doctors launching hunger strike from today.
➡️IndiGo suffers major technical glitch, fliers stranded across nation.
➡️Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in their Women’s T20 World Cup match in Sharjah.
➡️At least 87 people died after an overcrowded boat capsized on Lake Kivu in Democratic Reoublic of Congo (DRC).
Comments are closed.