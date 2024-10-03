TNI Evening News Headlines – October 3, 2024

➡️Odisha Government holds Ambassadors’ Meet in New Delhi.
➡️Police bust adulterated ghee under the brand name of ‘Bal Gopal Ghee’ in Jagatpur New Industrial Estate area in Cuttack.
➡️OSSSC recruitment: Aspirants take to streets, demand exam cancellation after exams are being conducted in cyber cafes, black-listed firms.
➡️Orissa High Court allowed DJ music during the upcoming Durga Puja in Cuttack, directing that the noise levels should be within 65 decibels.
➡️First Leopard Census Report reveals that there are 696 leopards in Odisha.
➡️BJD organizational secretary Pranab Prakash Das hinted about Jajpur by-election; Jajpur MLA Sujata Sahu made it clear that she will tender her resignation nor Pranab will fight in the by-election.
➡️Mizoram Government announces 4 pc hike in DA for its employees.
➡️Body of jawan Narayan Singh Bisht was cremated with full military honours in his village in Chamoli district, 56 years after death in plane crash.
➡️5 Maoists arrested in Jharkhand’s Gumla.
➡️A leopard killed seven people and wounded several within a fortnight near Udaipur
➡️Sensex tanks 1,769.19 points to settle at 82,497.10; Nifty plunges 546.80 points to 25,250.10.
➡️Rupee plunges 15 paise to settle at 83.97 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Bangladesh defeat Scotland by 16 runs in the Women’s T20 World Cup opener in Sharjah.
