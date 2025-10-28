TNI Evening News Headlines – October 28, 2025

📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi reviews Cyclone Montha preparedness, stresses ‘Zero Casualty’.
📌Deputy CM K.V. Singh Deo confirms power restoration plans and crop loss compensation. Pre-positioned transformers, poles, and relief measures within 48 hours.
📌Nandankanan Zoo, Similipal Tiger Reserve to remain closed on October 29 due to Cyclone ‘Montha’.
📌Rajya Sabha MP & BJD Coordinator for Nuapada Bypolls, Niranjan Bishi, who was all set to leave for USA to attend an “official meeting”, “brought back” from Mumbai via Raipur to campaign in Nuapada.
📌Severe Cyclonic Storm “Montha” will continue to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada.
📌The landfall of process has commenced and will continue for next 3 to 4 hours.
📌Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan releases manifesto titled ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’, promises Government jobs to one member of each family, Rs 2500 monthly for women.
📌Cabinet approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilisers for fixing the nutrient-based subsidy rates for Rabi Season 2025-26 (from October 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026) on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers.
📌Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah unveils jersey for Kashmir Marathon 2025.
📌Ahead of Putin’s visit to India, HAL inks pact with Russian aerospace major for production of SJ-100 civil aircraft.
📌Indian batter Shreyas Iyer is now stable, and he continues to be under observation.
