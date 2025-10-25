TNI Evening News Headlines – October 25, 2025

📌Two minor girls returning home after watching a local ‘opera’, gang-raped by 5 youths in Rasgobindpur police station area.
📌Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus fire tragedy: Odia youth identified as Kengua Deepak Kumar, a resident of Ambadola village in Rayagada district is among the deceased in tragic Bengaluru-bound bus.
📌Cyclone ‘Montha’ Alert: Government reviews preparedness, leave of Government employees cancelled in Balasore and Ganjam districts.
📌Odia music director Abhijit Majumdar taken off ventilator at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, still in coma.
📌Odisha Cabinet led by CM Mohan Charan Majhi has approved five key proposals under four major departments.
📌Odisha Government gave its approval to 33 industrial projects worth Rs 1.46 lakh crore in the State; allocates Rs 512 crore towards subsidised meal scheme ‘Aahaar’.
📌Triangular Fight Confirmed. BJD, Congress & BJP intensify their campaign for Nuapada Bypolls.
📌Kurnool bus tragedy: Vehicle was registered in Rayagada RTO office, probe launched.
📌Odisha shines in Australia Para Badminton International 2025; athletes brought home two Gold Medals and One Bronze Medal.
📌Cabinet secretary T V Somanathan reviews preparedness for cyclone in Bay of Bengal.
📌Software engineer Prashant Bankar, arrested in Satara doctor suicide case, sent to police custody for four days by court: Official.
📌Australia defeat South Africa by seven wickets in Women’s World Cup match in Indore; to face India in the semifinals.
📌India (Rohit Sharma 121*, Virat Kohli 74*) beat Australia by nine wickets in third ODI in Sydney but lose three-match series 1-2.
📌Veteran Actor Satish Shah passes away. He was 74.
