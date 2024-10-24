TNI Evening News Headlines – October 24, 2024

➡️After Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Air Akasa flight, Bengaluru-Jharsuguda Indigo flight receives hoax bomb threat. High alert sounded.
➡️Cyclone Dana: IMD DG says there will be no ‘eye’ of cyclone Dana. The landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm Dana will begin on October 24 night and the process will continue till October 25 morning.
➡️As many as 40 flight services affected at Bhubaneswar Airport. All flight services to remain suspended from 5 pm today to 9 am tomorrow. Indian Railways cancels 202 trains.
➡️Odisha Government has evacuated more than 3 lakh people. More than 2,300 pregnant women have been moved to safer places. More than 7000 cyclone shelters are ready.
➡️Red Alert issues for Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul for October 25.
➡️Bomb threats to airlines continue; 95 flights received bomb threats across India.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds discussion on Cyclone Dana. 20 NDRF teams deployed in Odisha, 17 in West Bengal.
➡️Bengaluru building collapse death toll rises to eight.
➡️Baba Siddique murder case: Three accused remanded to the custody of Mumbai Crime Branch till November 4 by a Mumbai court.
➡️Cyclone Dana: West Bengal Government has evacuated 1,59,837 people and shifted 83,537 people to relief camps till now.
➡️Railways to run 7,000 Chhath-Diwali special trains this year: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
➡️Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for INDIA bloc parties in Maharashtra, Jharkhand: AAP sources.
➡️Sensex dips 16.82 points to settle at 80,065.16; Nifty falls 36.10 points to 24,399.40.
➡️India reaches 16/1 at stumps after New Zealand score 259 on day one of second Test.
➡️An Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza has killed 16 people: Palestinian officials.
