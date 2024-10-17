TNI Evening News Headlines – October 17, 2024

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is on a 4-day visit to Haryana and Mumbai.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi has reviewed the progress of the investigation by Delhi Police into the rape of a woman from Odisha in the national capital.
➡️Cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea; under its influence, Odisha is likely to experience rainfall activities from October 23 to 25: IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
➡️Over 100 kg unhygienic ice cream destroyed, factory sealed in Rourkela.
➡️National Testing Agency has announced the UGC NET 2024 June exam result and the subject-wise cut-offs.
➡️Indian Railways reduced the existing time limit for advance booking from 120 days to 60 days.
➡️Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as CM of Haryana for second time; BJP forms Government in the State for third time.
➡️RG Kar rape-murder case: Hunger strike by Doctors enters day 13 today.
➡️National Human Rights Commission has recommended monetary relief of over Rs 4.5 crore to 89 judicial custody death victims whose cases were disposed between April-September 2024.
➡️Five Air India flights received a security threat on social media today. All five flights have made a safe landing.
➡️Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique demands justice for his father’s brutal murder.
➡️Ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the NDA Chief Ministers’ Council meeting in Chandigarh.
➡️India vs New Zealand: India bowled out at 46 against New Zealand on Day 2 of the 1st Test in Bengaluru.
➡️India’s P V Sindhu enters quarterfinals of Denmark Open Super 750 Badminton tournament.
➡️ED questions actor Tamannaah Bhatia in money laundering case.
➡️CBFC clears Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency with a few cuts; updated run time will be 2 hours and 26 minutes.
➡️Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says it killed Hezbollah battalion commander Hussein Muhammad Awada in Lebanon.
