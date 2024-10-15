TNI Evening News Headlines – October 15, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi reviews preparations for Kharif paddy procurement, Ministers will remain in charge of districts as observers.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to attend swearing-in ceremony of new Haryana Government in Chandigarh on October 17.
➡️Car gutted in flames in middle of NH-16 in front of the Nayapalli Puja Pandal in Bhubaneswar, passengers came out of the car safely.
➡️Huge quantity of silver ornaments seized during a ganja smuggling check in Sambalpur.
➡️Supreme Court ruled that disability above 40% should not disentitle a candidate from securing admission in a medical course under the PwD category.
➡️Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today launched three AI Centres of Excellence.
➡️Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to make electoral battle debut; to contest the Lok Sabha Bypolls from Wayanad, Kerala.
➡️Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in single phase on November 20; Jharkhand Election on November 13, 20. Results on November 23.
➡️By-elections to 4 Assembly seats in Bihar and 7 Assembly seats in Rajasthan to be held on November 13.
➡️BJP National VP Baijayant Panda appointed party’s Election In-charge for Delhi Assembly polls.
➡️RG Kar rape-murder case: Protestors took out a massive anti-immersion carnival rally in Kolkata.
➡️Union Minister Chirag Paswan granted Z-category security by Union Government.
➡️Russia chooses India over China to construct four non-nuclear icebreaker ships worth more than $750 million.
➡️Islamabad: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomes External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to an annual dinner ceremony in honour of the heads and delegates of member countries attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
➡️Four IS militants killed in airstrikes in Iraq.
