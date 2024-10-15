ECI Announces election schedules for Maharashtra and Jharkhand

By Sagarika Satapathy
ECI Announces election schedules for Maharashtra and Jharkhand
The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024.
According to the ECI, voting for the Maharashtra polls will take place in a single phase on November 20 while Jharkhand will vote in two phases on November 13 and November 20.
