TNI Evening News Headlines – October 1, 2024

➡️Odisha Government to soon roll out Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in the State together with its own health scheme Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY).
➡️Former Odisha Minister Pratap Jena gets clean chit from Orissa High Court in Mahanga Double Murder Case.
➡️Odisha Police DG YB Khurania appealed to people not to get agitate or make comments on objectionable social media posts.
➡️Babushaan-starrer Odia film DAMaN to re-release in theatres on October 9.
➡️Vice Admiral Arti Sarin took over as the Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, the first woman officer to take over as the head of the Tri-service Armed Forces Medical Services.
➡️65.48% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.
➡️Haryana authorities grant 20-day parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
Related Posts
➡️Delhi court extends interim bail of J&K MP Rashid Engineer till October 12.
➡️Centre releases Rs 5,858 crore to 14 flood-hit states for relief, rehabilitation.
➡️Rajinikanth had undergone a successful heart procedure.
➡️India consolidates top spot in World Test Championship (WTC) table with series win over Bangladesh. India improved their point percentage to an impressive 74.24.
➡️Indian Men’s Cricket Team wins 2-0 win in the Test Series against Bangladesh.
➡️6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia; no tsunami warning was issued.
Comments are closed.