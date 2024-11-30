TNI Evening News Headlines – November 30, 2024

➡️Indian Navy conducts rehearsals at Blue Flag Beach, Puri on the occasion of the ‘Navy Day’ celebration on December 4.
➡️Efforts on to make Odisha Naxal-free by March 2026, says BSF IG, Charu Dhwaj Aggarwal.
➡️Odisha Government will not request West Bengal for potatoes, says Food & Civil Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra two days after several potato-laden trucks being stranded along West Bengal-Odisha border near Belda.
➡️Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a threat to disrupt the ongoing DGP Conference in Bhubaneswar. Crime Branch team visits Journalist Akshay Sahoo’s office to investigate into the matter.
➡️First phase of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project to be ready by December 2027: MP Aparajita Sarangi.
➡️2013 Odisha Cadre IPS Anupama James set to join NIA as Superintendent of Police.
Related Posts
➡️PM Poshan Scheme: Odisha Govt Hikes Material Costs For Midday Meals. Material cost has been revised from Rs 5.90 to Rs 7.64 for Primary students (Class I-IV) and from Rs 7.64 to Rs 10.94 for UP students (Class-VI-VIII) w.e.f. December 1.
➡️Swearing-in of the 31st Maharashtra Chief Minister will be held on December 5 at Azad Maidan, Mumbai at 5 pm.
➡️Cyclone Fengal is lying 120 km northeast of Puducherry and 110km southeast of Chennai; likely to move westward direction across North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast between Mahabalipuram and Karaikal by today evening.
➡️A man detained for throwing a liquid on former Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area.
➡️Doordarshan to broadcast Hockey India League 2024-25 season. HIL is set to commence on December 28.
➡️Shimla district court dismisses application of Muslim organisation against order to demolish three storeys of Sanjauli Mosque.
➡️Bangladesh: Three Hindu Temples Vandalised In Chattogram.
Comments are closed.