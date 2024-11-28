TNI Evening News Headlines – November 28, 2024

➡️The Commissionerate Police imposed traffic restrictions on certain roads ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit for all India DGP and IGP conference in Bhubaneswar from November 29 to December 1.
➡️The second High-Level Clearance Authority meeting chaired by CM Mohan Charan Majhi gave approval for 1,36,622.24 crore investment in 20 industrial projects; likely to create 74,350 jobs.
➡️Merger row: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi assured the residents of Sundargarh that no government decisions will be made against their wishes.
➡️Preparations underway at Puri ahead of Navy Day celebration at Blue Flag Beach of Puri on December 4.
➡️Odisha BJP Government renames 21 schemes launched by previous BJD regime: CM Mohan Charan Majhi tells Assembly.
➡️Orissa High Court recommends open-air prisons in every district.
➡️The Sabarmati Report made tax-free in Odisha. BJP MLAs are already arranging special screening of the film for the party workers and leaders in their respective constituencies.
➡️Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes debut in Lok Sabha following Wayanad victory; takes oath as a Member of Parliament.
➡️Hemant Soren sworn-in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand; 4th time for him.
➡️Supreme Court Collegium recommends the elevation of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan as judge of Supreme Court.
➡️Newborn baby flushed down in hospital’s toilet in Karnataka.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Police deployed ahead of Friday prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal.
➡️All India Muslim Personal Law Board demands Supreme Court to stop lower courts from accepting petitions on claims on mosques and dargahs in various courts across the country.
➡️Australian Senate passes social media ban for young children below the age of 16.
➡️ISKCON Bangladesh distances itself from Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das; expels him from all positions for “breaching” discipline.
➡️Sheikh Hasina calls for ‘immediate release’ of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das.
