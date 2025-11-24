TNI Evening News Headlines – November 24, 2025

📌Chief Minister Mohan Majhi listened to the grievances of the people at the CM’s grievance cell in the capital city.
📌Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) application deadline extended till November 27.
📌President Droupadi Murmu will arrive at Bhubaneswar Airport at 2.00 PM on November 27; will attend an official programme at the Odisha Legislative Assembly on November 28.
📌Odisha to kick off paddy procurement from tomorrow.
📌Police SI recruitment scam: CBI grills three more candidates in Bhubaneswar.
📌Commissionerate Police has imposed restrictions on illegal parking on main roads under the Odisha Urban Police (OUP) Act.
📌Commissionerate Police has announced major route restrictions from Nov ember27–December 31 for the winter session of Odisha Assembly.
📌Ayodhya is decorated ahead of the flag hosting ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple tomorrow.
📌Delhi court sends another 17 protesters to 3-day judicial custody in connection with demonstration at India Gate over pollution.
📌Actor Dharmendra died at the age of 89 in Mumbai this morning, 12 days after being discharged from Breach Candy hospital. Dharmendra’s cremation took place today at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai.
📌India clinches their second consecutive Women’s Kabaddi World Cup-2025 Title in Dhaka, defeating Chinese Taipei 35–28.
📌Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana removes wedding posts from her Instagram amid a series of health-related incidents involving her father and fiance. The wedding has been postponed indefinitely.
📌India, EU summit set to take place on January 27 in New Delhi.
Comments are closed.