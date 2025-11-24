Smriti Mandhana Removes Wedding Posts as Family Health Issues Lead to Postponement

TNI Bureau: Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has reportedly removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram amid a series of health-related incidents involving her father, Shrinivas Mandhana, and fiancé, music composer Palash Muchhal. The wedding, which was scheduled to take place on November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, has been postponed indefinitely.

Over the past week, fans closely followed Mandhana’s social media activity. All engagement announcements, proposal videos, haldi clips, and wedding-related reels have been deleted from her Instagram. Her teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil have also taken down the engagement announcement video from their accounts. However, older casual photos of Smriti and Palash remain on her profile.

The developments come after Smriti’s father suddenly fell ill on Sunday morning while having breakfast. According to her manager, Tuhin Mishra, the family initially waited to see if his condition would improve, but decided to call an ambulance as his discomfort worsened. He was admitted to Sarvhit Hospital and is currently stable and under observation.

Mishra said that Smriti, who is very close to her father, decided not to proceed with the wedding festivities until he recovers fully.

Meanwhile, Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a hospital in Sangli a day after Mandhana’s hospitalisation. His mother, Amita Muchhal, said he became emotionally overwhelmed due to the situation and had to be kept under observation for four hours for tests and monitoring. He has since been discharged and returned to Mumbai, where he is resting.

Amita Muchhal shared that Palash is deeply attached to Smriti’s father and was the first to insist that the wedding rituals should not continue until Mandhana gets better. She added that both Smriti and Palash are shaken by the sudden health issues in the family.

Providing details on the bride’s father, Sarvhit Hospital Director Dr. Naman Shah told ANI that his heart attack–like symptoms may have been triggered by physical or mental stress from the wedding preparations. He is currently stable but will remain in the hospital for further observation.

According to Palash’s mother, the wedding preparations had been progressing normally, with the haldi ceremony already completed. Just the pheras were left when the situation changed abruptly. She said the couple is distressed but hopeful, and she believes the wedding will take place once both families are ready.

The families have requested privacy as they focus on the health and recovery of Smriti Mandhana’s father.