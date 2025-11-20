TNI Evening News Headlines – November 20, 2025

📌Newly elected Nuapada MLA Jay Dholakia takes oath of office and secrecy at the Odisha Legislative Assembly.
📌Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to visit Odisha tomorrow – 1st visit after the massive win for BJP in Bihar; scheduled to visit Puri Shrimandir and Dhamnagar.
📌Odisha Government grants in-principle approval for wrestling and boxing academy in Puri; land allotment underway.
📌NIT Rourkela develops India’s first autonomous drone system for real-time land mapping.
📌Eviction continues in Salia Sahi, Bhubaneswar. Odisha Government promises permanent homes for all displaced.
📌Amid eviction drives across the State, Orissa High Court directs relocation of Shantipalli Basti residents in Saheed Nagar.
📌Security forces foil Maoist plot at Maoist-affected Bastar region in Chhattisgarh; 10-kg IED planted on newly-built road neutralised.
📌Nitish Kumar sworn in for Record 10th Term as Bihar Chief Minister, 26 Ministers take oath. Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha retain their Deputy Chief Minister posts.
📌NIA arrests four more prime accused in Red Fort blast case, taking total to 6.
📌ED files a chargesheet against Robert Vadra in a money laundering case.
📌Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, appeals for “halt” in SIR exercise in West Bengal.
📌India’s Arundhati Choudhary, Preeti Pawar, Minakshi Hooda and Nupur Sheoran clinch Gold with dominant 5–0 wins at World Boxing Cup Finals.
📌Hosts India and South Africa will land in Ranchi on November 27 for the opening match of the ODI series.
📌Bangaldesh NSA Khalilur Rahman condemns the Red Fort Blast in Delhi.
