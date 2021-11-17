TNI Evening News Headlines – November 17, 2021

Key News Headlines of November 17, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Rajarani Temple illuminated with Teal Colour celebrating the 1st Anniversary of Cervical Cancer Elimination Day Movement
142

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 100 more COVID positive cases & 108 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 72 local contact cases and 28 quarantine cases.

➡️ 267 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1035262.

➡️ Centre approves 4G connectivity in uncovered villages of Odisha districts.

➡️ CBI arrested Surendra Nayak of Jubilee Town Colony Sahi in henkanal over Child Sexual Exploitation Material circulation on social media.

➡️ GST raids underway at 5 furniture showrooms in Twin City.

➡️ Odisha police confirms Nigerian link in OCAC CEO’s WhatsApp number hacking

➡️ Darshan timings at Puri Jagannath Temple extended till 11 PM for 2 days on account of Panchaka.

India News

➡️ Union Cabinet approves scheme to provide 4G mobile services in over 7,000 villages across 5 states of Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra & Odisha.

➡️ Delhi Government issues order to ban entry of trucks, except for those carrying essential items, into the national capital till November 21 due to air pollution.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan falls ill, airlifted to Hyderabad

➡️ DRDO demonstrate swarm drone at the ‘Jhansi Jalsa’ event today.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to hand over the model of Light Combat Helicopter to #ArmedForces on November 19, in Jhansi.

➡️ 4 militants killed In Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam district; encounters are going on.

➡️ Maharashtra: CBI arrests two people in connection with alleged Army recruitment irregularities case in Pune.

➡️ India virtually participated in the 21st Annual Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) today.

➡️ NIA files charge-sheet against seven terrorists in case of threatening and extortion by Khalistani terrorists in Punjab

➡️ ICC T20 rankings: No Indian bowler in top 10.

World News

➡️ Pakistan parliament passes Bill to grant Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to appeal.

➡️ Taliban govt’s aviation staff to be trained by Pakistan.

➡️ HarryPotter cast to reunite and ‘Return to Hogwarts’.

➡️ Australian astronomers search for life on undiscovered planets.

➡️ India Likely To Achieve 30% Reduction In Tobacco Use By 2025: WHO.

