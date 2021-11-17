TNI Evening News Headlines – November 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 100 more COVID positive cases & 108 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 72 local contact cases and 28 quarantine cases.

➡️ 267 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1035262.

➡️ Centre approves 4G connectivity in uncovered villages of Odisha districts.

➡️ CBI arrested Surendra Nayak of Jubilee Town Colony Sahi in henkanal over Child Sexual Exploitation Material circulation on social media.

➡️ GST raids underway at 5 furniture showrooms in Twin City.

➡️ Odisha police confirms Nigerian link in OCAC CEO’s WhatsApp number hacking

➡️ Darshan timings at Puri Jagannath Temple extended till 11 PM for 2 days on account of Panchaka.

India News

➡️ Union Cabinet approves scheme to provide 4G mobile services in over 7,000 villages across 5 states of Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra & Odisha.

➡️ Delhi Government issues order to ban entry of trucks, except for those carrying essential items, into the national capital till November 21 due to air pollution.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan falls ill, airlifted to Hyderabad

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ DRDO demonstrate swarm drone at the ‘Jhansi Jalsa’ event today.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to hand over the model of Light Combat Helicopter to #ArmedForces on November 19, in Jhansi.

➡️ 4 militants killed In Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam district; encounters are going on.

➡️ Maharashtra: CBI arrests two people in connection with alleged Army recruitment irregularities case in Pune.

➡️ India virtually participated in the 21st Annual Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) today.

➡️ NIA files charge-sheet against seven terrorists in case of threatening and extortion by Khalistani terrorists in Punjab

➡️ ICC T20 rankings: No Indian bowler in top 10.

World News

➡️ Pakistan parliament passes Bill to grant Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to appeal.

➡️ Taliban govt’s aviation staff to be trained by Pakistan.

➡️ HarryPotter cast to reunite and ‘Return to Hogwarts’.

➡️ Australian astronomers search for life on undiscovered planets.

➡️ India Likely To Achieve 30% Reduction In Tobacco Use By 2025: WHO.