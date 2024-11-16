TNI Evening News Headlines – November 16, 2024

➡️Odisha Government to increase medical seats from 2,525 to 5000 in next five years: Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling.
➡️Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Heads of Mission of 14 countries and several other diplomats visited the Sun temple in Konark.
➡️Senior Journalist Navin Das receives Utkal Sambadik Ratna Samman from National Journalist Welfare Board on National Press Day 2024.
➡️Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida inaugurated sanitary napkin vending and disposal machines at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Bharatpur Police Station Case: Tenure of Justice (Retd.) CR Das Commission of Inquiry extended till January 31, 2025.
➡️An Engineering student in Cuttack develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) teacher.
➡️Dhenkanal Sadar Block’s BJD chairperson Rajashree Nayak loses confidence vote.
➡️Odisha becomes National Hockey Champion. Odisha beat Haryana 5-1 in the Final to win 14th Senior Men’s Hockey Championship 2024 – First Ever National Hockey Title for the State.
➡️5 Naxals killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of Abujhmadh on Kanker-Narayanpur Border in Chhattisgarh; 2 injured Jawans airlifted to Raipur Hospital.
➡️Border Roads Organisation (BRO) launch project Beacon, an operation to clear snow from the Zojila Pass.
➡️Delhi records lowest temperature of season so far at 15.3 deg C.
➡️Indian team concludes 2024 T20I journey with clinching the T20 World Cup trophy and setting multiple records.
➡️India beat China 3-0; record 4h straight win at Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024.
➡️ICC announces 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy tour to begin in Islamabad.
➡️ISRO to launch communication satellite aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.
