TNI Evening News Headlines – November 04, 2025

📌Composed in Sanskrit by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, ‘Vande Mataram’ to be sung in all Odisha educational institutions on November 7 as part of iconic song’s 150th Anniversary.
📌Khordha Road Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) achieves record freight loading, leads Indian Railways’ performance after handling an unprecedented 183 million tonnes (MT) of total traffic.
📌Odisha to host Indian Road Congress; event to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 6 to 10.
📌Kalpana Dholakia, wife of former MLA Rajendra Dholakia, levelled serious allegations against BJD; termed that the party neglected towards her husband.
📌IT Department conducts raids on Utkal Builders across 14 locations including Bhubaneswar and Kolkata over suspected tax evasion.
📌Man attempts to rape mother-daughter duo at Baramunda bus terminal in Bhubaneswar, arrested.
📌CHSE extends Plus 2 form fill-up deadlines till November 11. Those who miss the deadline will pay Rs 200 fine after November 13.
📌ED Bhubaneswar conducts multi-state raids in Rs 73 Crore PNB, Indian Bank loan fraud case.
📌10 people killed and several others injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district on Tuesday.
📌Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) acquires Tata Steel’s Ferro Chrome Plant at Kalinganagar for Rs 610 Crore.
📌Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-II begins in 9 States and 3 UTs.
📌Maharashtra: World Cup-winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team reaches Mumbai airport.
📌Former US Vice President Dick Cheney passes away.
📌India sends 20 tonnes of relief material for Jamaica and Cuba after Hurricane Melissa.
Comments are closed.