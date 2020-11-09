No Interim Relief from Bombay HC; Arnab moves Sessions Court

TNI Bureau: The Bombay High Court has refused to grant interim relief to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami saying Bench no case has been made out for exercising extraordinary jurisdiction by the High Court.

The court also observed that alternate remedy of regular bail is available to the petitioner.

The HC Bench ruled that the accused can approach the Sessions Court and the concerned court will decide the application in the time limit specified (4 days)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Rejection of interim application shall not be construed as an impediment to the petitioner seeking alternate remedies. Observations are prima facie in nature confined to the present application only’, said Justice Shinde.

The bench also dismissed the interim bail applications of the co-accused Nitish Sarada and Parveen Rajesh Singh with same observation as in Arnab Goswami matter.

Arnab Goswami and two others have been in judicial custody since November 4 in connection with the 2018 suicide case. Arnab was yesterday shifted to Taloja Jail.

The Alibaug Sessions Court to hear Arnab Goswami’s Bail Application today.