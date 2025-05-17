TNI Evening News Headlines – May 17, 2025

➡️Orissa High Court will remain closed from May 19 to June 16 for summer vacation. Vacation benches will sit on May 20, May 23, May 27, May 30, June 3, June 4, June 10 and June 13 to hear urgent cases.
➡️Tata Group to Invest Rs 63,000 crore in Jajpur; Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to lay foundation for 12 projects and inaugurate 4 projects on May 22.
➡️Harassed, blackmailed by doctor and fellow staff at Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, a nurse attempted suicide by jumping before train, saved by railway police.
➡️Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announces recruitment for 314 Assistant Professors in Odisha Medical Colleges.
➡️New List of Treasurer, Vice Presidents, General Secretaries and Secretaries, announced for Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee. New Chairman & Co-Chairman of Social Media Department, are also announced.
➡️ISKCON is set to conduct an ‘untimely’ Ratha Jatra in London tomorrow (May 18).
➡️Puri Jagannath Temple to set up ‘pink help desks’ for security of women devotees.
➡️Odia film ‘Baghuni’ unveiled at 78th Cannes Film Festival.
➡️Odisha Government steps up vigil amid surge in COVID-19 cases in Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand.
➡️IMD issues orange and yellow warnings for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds for several Odisha districts.
➡️ISRO to launch all-weather Earth Observation Satellite EOS-09 aboard PSLV-C61 tomorrow at 05:59 IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
➡️BJD Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sasmit Patra to be part of a Delegation to UAE & African Countries, to deliver India’s Strong Message of Zero Tolerance against Terrorism.
➡️Hyderabad MP Owaisi says he will inform foreign Governments about Pakistan’s motives when he travels as part of all-party delegation.
➡️Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra and 5 others arrested for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan ISI.
➡️Mumbai airport, iconic Taj Hotel receive bomb threats; referenced the execution of terrorist Afzal Guru in email.
➡️Paresh Rawal confirms his exit from Hera Pheri 3.
➡️Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match under way at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
➡️Ukraine says nine people killed, four others injured in Russian drone strike on passenger bus.
