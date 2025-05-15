TNI Morning News Headlines – May 15, 2025

➡️India’s ‘Bhargavastra’ counter-swarm drone system, developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) was successfully tested in Gopalpur, Odisha.
➡️Odisha Vigilance conducts simultaneous raids at seven locations linked to Asit Kumar Patra, Additional BDO of Dharmasala Block in Jajpur district on DA charges.
➡️Odisha Government to provide 40.197 acres of land free of cost to Dharanidhar University in Keonjhar district.
➡️Women’s hockey team of Odisha won Gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama, Awantipora.
➡️India team at UN to make case for listing The Resistance Front (TRF) as international terrorist organisation.
➡️FIR registered against MP Minister Vijay Shah for objectionable remarks against Col Sofia Qureshi.
➡️Supreme Court agrees to hear Vijay Shah’s plea challenging High Court order on Friday.
➡️Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla set to travel to International Space Station on June 8.
➡️10 militants killed by Assam Rifles in Manipur’s Chandel district; operation underway.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir: Schools reopen in Jammu.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jammu Airport to review the situation.
➡️Sensex declines 106.78 points to 81,223.78 in early trade; Nifty dips 38.45 points to 24,628.45.
➡️Rupee falls 23 paise to 85.55 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Pakistan ‘pleads’ with India to reconsider Indus Waters Treaty suspension.
Comments are closed.