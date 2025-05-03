TNI Evening News Headlines – May 03, 2025

➡️3 died 2 others injured after a concrete slab fell on them during construction work for a bridge near Khannagar in Cuttack.
➡️Bridge collapse in Cuttack: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announces compensation of Rs. 5 lakh from the CMRF for the next of kin of the deceased.
➡️Row over use of ‘Jagannath Dham’ for new Digha temple: Puri Chhatisa Nijog seeks legal action.
➡️Commissionerate Police busts interstate racket involved in selling MBBS seats.
➡️Indian terror suspect searched in flight from Chennai, says Sri Lankan police.
➡️Munir Ahmed of 41 Battalion of CRPF dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa.
➡️Government of India has approved termination of services of Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Executive Director (India) at IMF ahead of IMF Board Review meeting on financial assistance granted to Pakistan.
➡️Government of India has suspended exchange of all categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
➡️PM Modi announces USD 200 million for modernisation of Angolan armed forces. MOUs signed in Agriculture, cultural cooperation, Ayurveda sector.
➡️Pakistan today conducted a training launch of the Abdali Weapon System— a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers.
➡️Pakistani ships have been banned by India to visit any Indian port. India banned direct and indirect import and transit of goods to Pakistan.
➡️Royal Challengers Bengaluru score 213 for 5 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL match in Bengaluru.
