TNI Evening News Headlines – March 31, 2025

➡️Sangeet Natak Akademi has listed Ratha Jatra and Bali Jatra from Odisha in its “National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage”.
➡️Odisha Crime Branch arrests seven inter-state cyber criminals in connection with a Rs 1.4 crore fraud, allegedly involving former Minister and BJD MLA Tusharkanti Behera.
➡️Senior Advocate Manoj Kumar Mishra has been elected as the President of the Orissa High Court Bar Association.
➡️Thunderstorm with lightning, 50-60 kmph gusty winds to lash Odisha districts till April 5: IMD
➡️Congress accuses Odisha Minister Mukesh Mahaling of caste certificate fraud, demanding an investigation and his disqualification.
➡️Government decides to suspend driving license of those who do not pay their traffic e-challan within three months.
➡️Senior woman Naxalite carrying Rs 45 lakh reward in two states gunned down in Chhattisgarh.
➡️JEE aspirant from Kanpur jumps before train in Kota before his April 2 exam, 10th suicide this year.
➡️Comedian Kunal Kamra row: A team of Mumbai Police arrives at the residence of Kunal Kamra in Mumbai.
➡️Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.
➡️Over 31,500 mosques in UP witness peaceful Eid prayers.
➡️Myanmar’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology reported 36 aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 2.8 to 7.5.
➡️Myanmar’s earthquake death toll rises to 2,056; March 31 to April 6 has been declared national mourning days.
Comments are closed.