TNI Evening News Headlines – March 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha wins Sportstar ‘Decade’s Best State for Promotion of Sports’ Award.

➡️ Allen Institute sealed in Bhubaneswar as 20 Students tested Positive for Covid-19.

➡️ Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed on every Sunday for sanitisation.

➡️ 5 Mask Enforcement teams have been pressed into action at Sri JaganNath Temple. 500 devotees have been fined today for not wearing mask.

➡️ White Tigress Bijaya delivers 3 Cubs at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Fire breaks out at a gunny bag manufacturing unit near Indo English Medium School in Rourkela.

➡️ Bhubaneswar: Woman who works as a daily wager murders her 2 Children.

➡️ Pipili Bypoll: Late BJD leader Pradeep Maharathy’s Son Rudra Pratap Maharathy receives Ticket from CM Naveen Patnaik; to file Nominations on March 30.

India News

➡️ Hizbul Mujahideen Militant who had gone to Pakistan for arms training and returned last week among 2 killed in J&K Encounter.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker in Sangam village of Anantnag district; No loss of life or injury reported.

➡️ Army pays tribute to Havildar Pinku Kumar who killed in encounter with militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

➡️ Delhi adds 200 containment zones in just two days; total at 1,506.

➡️ Mansukh Hiren death case & Mukesh Ambani bomb scare: NIA recovers computer CPUs, two number plates carrying the same registration number & other items from Mithi river in presence of Accused Sachin Waze.

➡️ Fire breaks out in Govt Hospital in UP; over 140 Patients rescued.

➡️ UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 Results Declared.

➡️ Mumbai reports 6923 new COVID19 cases; Nagpur 3,970 new COVID 19 cases.

➡️ Karnataka reports 3082 new COVID 19 cases, 1285 recoveries and 12 deaths today.

➡️ Punjab reports 2,963 fresh COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh reports 1,446 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi 1,881 new COVID-19 cases.

World News

➡️ 3,000 villagers from Myanmar’s southeastern Karen state fled to Thailand on Sunday following air attacks by the army

➡️ Canadian PM Trudeau slams Chinese sanctions over Xinjiang.

➡️ Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people.

➡️ Myanmar Air Strike on Thai Border, Troops kill dozens including Children.

➡️ Coronavirus variants from Brazil, South Africa are less susceptible to antibodies, says study.