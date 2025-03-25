TNI Evening News Headlines – March 25, 2025

➡️12 Congress MLAs suspended from the Odisha Assembly for displaying unruly behaviour in the House.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu accorded a warm send-off by Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu and Chief Minister Mohan Majhi at Bhubaneswar Airport.
➡️Odisha Government to conduct global e-auction of red sandal wood logs on April 9.
➡️Orissa High Court eased age limits for constable and sepoy recruitment in Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB).
➡️Girl child charred to death, 4-year-old son escaped unhurt after father sets house on fire in Dhenkanal.
➡️Supreme Court directs withdrawal of CRPF security cover to persons/witnesses related to the Unnao rape case. CRPF security cover granted to the victim would continue.
➡️Around 50 lakh Central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners are expected to benefit with implementation of 8th Pay Commission.
➡️Meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on ’One Nation One Election’ bill held today.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah replies to debate in Rajya Sabha on Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar’s Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is all set to open to the public tomorrow.
➡️Telangana: One more body recovered from SLBC Tunnel in Nagarkurnool
➡️Sonu Sood’s wife Sonali and sister-in-law meet with car accident on Mumbai-Nagpur highway; admitted to Max Hospital in Nagpur for treatment.
➡️Names of Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea and Suraj Pancholi in a fresh FIR filed in death case of Disha Salian.
