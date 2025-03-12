TNI Evening News Headlines – March 12, 2025

➡️Centre approves Rs 50 crore for six-lane road over Bhubaneswar Gangua Nala to mitigate traffic jam.
➡️Following a strong protest, Odisha Government withdraws restriction on journalists carrying mobile phones inside the State Assembly.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah to be on 2-day Odisha visit on March 22.
➡️Odisha Government detects over 84,757 ineligible ration cards: Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.
➡️Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation issues notice to KIIT & KIMS over pending holding tax of over Rs 3 crore.
➡️Latest census report reveals that Odisha has 710 Dolphins.
➡️Heatwave grips Odisha; 4 places (Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela & Hirakud) recorded temperature of 38 °C or above.
➡️5G services are presently available in 773 out of 776 districts in the country, Centre informed the Parliament.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred with Mauritius’s highest civilian award, by President of Mauritius Dharam Gokhool at the National Day Celebrations.
➡️PM Modi departs from Mauritius after successfully concluding visit.
➡️Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presents Budget of Rs 4.21 crore for fiscal year 2025-26.
➡️Rajya Sabha adjourned; to meet again on 17 March at 11:00 A.M.
➡️Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani at his residence.
➡️India’s Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde enter mixed doubles second round.
➡️Pune bus rape case: Accused remanded to judicial custody till March 26.
➡️Sensex falls 72.56 points to close at 74,029.76; Nifty slips 27.40 points to 22,470.50.
➡️ICC ODI rankings: Rohit Sharma climbs to No. 3, Shubman Gill remains at No. 1.
➡️Pakistan train hijack: 200+ hostages in custody. Over 40 Pakistani Army soldiers killed till now.
