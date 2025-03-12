Baloch Train Hijack: Confusion prevails over Casualties

TNI Bureau: More than 30 hours of the shocking hijack of Jaffer Express train in Balochistan, both Pakistan Government and Baloch Liberation Army keep providing contrasting information, leading to confusion over the status and casualties. BLA claims they executed over 100 Pakistani Soldiers and released civilians.

Pakistan Govt and Army say the operation is over and all 33 BLA Fighters have been eliminated. They also claim that 21 passengers and 4 army jawans were killed in the operation. With both sides making different claims, nobody knows the truth.