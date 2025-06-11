TNI Evening News Headlines – June 11, 2025

➡️Senior Sevayat Jagannath Dikshit found dead in Puri town. Accused Narayan Pattajoshi fled.
➡️Thousands of devotees congregated at Puri Jagannath Temple to witness Snana Jatra and Hati Besha of Trinities today.
➡️Octogenarians, divyangs to get doorstep delivery of pensions as Odisha Government has asked the district administrations to make the necessary arrangements for the same.
➡️Five Grameen Dak Sevaks arrested in Odisha for submitting forged educational certificates to secure government jobs.
➡️Bengali devotees criticised West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for equating Digha’s temple with Puri’s Jagannath Dham.
➡️Diarrhoea Outbreak and Public Health Emergency situation in Jajpur District: BJD Delegation to visit Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital today.
➡️Many districts in Odisha are likely to witness rainfall activities during the next seven days as the southwest monsoon has become active.
➡️Two Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.
➡️Sonam Raghuvanshi, prime accused in murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi has confessed to her role in crime during interrogation.
➡️Indian men’s hockey team loses 3-4 against Argentina in its third match of European leg of FIH Pro League in Amstelveen.
➡️According to the latest ILO data, India’s social security coverage has increased from 19 per cent in 2015 to 64.3 per cent in 2025.
➡️A total of 1,212 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen killed in the conflict with Russia have returned home.
➡️United States achieves a trade deal with China, informs President Donald Trump.
