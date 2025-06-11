Latest Update on Raja-Sonam-Raj Saga

Sonam Raghuvanshi, has emerged as the prime accused in husband Raja Raghuvanshi murder case along with her “boyfriend” Raj Kushwaha.

A viral photo shows them inside a hotel room. All evidences suggest that Sonam and Raj were in a relationship and plotted to murder Raja soon after the marriage.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sonam’s family members say they did not know about their affair, which is hard to believe. Meanwhile, Sonam and Raj have been sent to 8-day police custody in Shillong along with 3 other accused.