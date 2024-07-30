TNI Evening News Headlines – July 30, 2024

➡️Two people who were killed in derailment of Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Mail near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand are from Rourkela, Odisha.
➡️Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 275.01 crore for Bhadrak-Palasa and Khurda Road-Puri railway sections of Khordha Road division under ECoR.
➡️A cyclonic circulation lies over Jharkhand and another over Bangladesh and the neighborhood. Several parts of Odisha are likely to experience rainfall activities till August 4, 2024.
➡️A private bus was imposed a hefty fine of Rs 1,22,488 by Sundargarh RTO for plying sans documents.
➡️Finance Department, Government of Odisha, puts the Bio-metric Attendance Recording System to use for its employees.
➡️IAS Saswat Mishra given additional charge of Chairman-cum-MD, Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC).
➡️Bhubaneswar Joint Excise Commissioner Rama Chandra Mishra arrested by Odisha Vigilance in DA case.
➡️There are 719 illegal apartments in Odisha, including 689 under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction: Government in Assembly.
➡️Bogie of goods train derails in Sambalpur.
➡️White tigress Mousumi delivered a cub at Nandanakanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Wayanad Landslide Death Toll rises to 123. Kerala Government declares official mourning in the State today and tomorrow. 3,069 people are in relief camps
➡️Delhi Coaching centre death case: Court reserves order on bail pleas of five accused.
➡️Delhi Court fixes Aug 12 for consideration of CBI chargesheet filed against Arvind Kejriwal.
➡️Lok Sabha passes Jammu & Kashmir Budget for 2024-25.
➡️Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replies to budget discussion in Lok Sabha.
➡️Vietnamese PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to begin state visit to India today.
➡️Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh win a Bronze Medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at Paris 2024. Manu Bhaker becomes the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympics since independence.
➡️Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Hockey team beat Ireland 2-0 in their 3rd Group stage match. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty storm into quarterfinals in the men’s doubles badminton event. Indian boxer Amit Panghal exits men’s 51kg competition.
➡️Bangladesh mourns in memory of more than 200 people killed during violence that evolved from student protests over quota system for Government jobs.
