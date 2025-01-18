TNI Evening News Headlines – January 18, 2025

➡️Dalmia Cement ordered to suspend operations at KP power plant in Odisha due to safety concerns.
➡️4 lakh taxpayers avail ration cards in Odisha, reveals Minister of Food and Supplies, Krushna Chandra Patra.
➡️Customs Department seized marijuana worth Rs 7 Crore from a youth at Bhubaneswar Airport.
➡️Odisha Police recruitment: Notification out for 933 SI rank posts. Online registration to start on January 20.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 65 lakh property cards under SVAMITVA Scheme to property owners in over 50,000 villages.
➡️Additional District Judge Sealdah Court finds accused Sanjay Roy guilty under Sections of 64, 66, 103/1 of BNS in the RG Kar rape-murder case. His punishment will be announced on Monday.
➡️Arvind Kejriwal’s car pelted with stones during campaigning in New Delhi, alleges AAP.
➡️IMF projects India growth to be solid at 6.5 pc in 2025 and 2026.
➡️Suspect in actor Saif Ali Khan attack case detained from train at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh: police.
➡️India captain Rohit Sharma confirms his availability for Mumbai’s next Ranji Trophy match.
➡️Bumrah, Kuldeep included in India’s squad for Champions Trophy, no place for Siraj.
