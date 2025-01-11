TNI Evening News Headlines – January 11, 2025

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi inaugurates Orissa High Court’s Centre for Judicial Archives in Cuttack.
➡️Odisha Government introduced ‘Opt-in’ option in Subhadra portal for the eligible beneficiaries who had earlier chosen the ‘Opt Out’ option.
➡️Odisha Government has extended the annual state-level flower exhibition at Ekamra Kanan in Bhubaneswar by a day. The exhibition will continue till January 12.
➡️After Bhubaneswar, another real-life ‘Bunty-Babli’ landed in Rourkela police net.
➡️Odisha introduces first-ever solar powered trackers for monitoring flamingo.
➡️State Government will start artificial intelligence (AI) technology to check forest fires in Odisha.
➡️Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Three Odisha players selected in Indian team.
➡️35-year-old woman’s body found in Fridge 10 months after being killed by Live in Partner in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh.
➡️Bodies of three more trapped workers recovered from Assam mine, toll rises to 4.
➡️Nine Naxalites carrying cumulative bounty of Rs 43 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh. Four IEDs planted by Naxalites defused in Chhattisgarh.
➡️Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Ram Temple illuminated on the occasion of ‘Pratishtha Dwadashi’, the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram lala at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.
➡️PM Modi to inaugurate Sonamarg tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
➡️Black boxes of crashed Jeju Air plane missing final four minutes of data: South Korean authorities.
