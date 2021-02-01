TNI Evening News Headlines – February 01, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Students of Class 9, 11 to attend physical classes from February 8 in Odisha.

➡️ Five major fishing harbours including Paradip will be developed as an economic activity hub.

➡️ PM Modi announces Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia to family of the deceased who died in Koraput road accident and Rs 50,000 compensation for the critically-injured.

➡️ 10 Aspirational Districts of Odisha will be included under Mission Poshan 2.0.

➡️ IPS Satyajit Mohanty appointed as Chairman of the Odisha Public Service Commission.

➡️ 18 Highway patrolling units for accident victims launched in Odisha.

➡️ Fire breaks out at Sun Hospital in Tulsipur area of Cuttack. 6 fire tenders are at the spot. All patients were shifted to other hospitals.

➡️ Budget session of Odisha Assembly to commence form February 14 & continue till April 9 in 2 phases.

India News

➡️ Govt will merge the suplplementary nutrition program and POSHAN Abhiyaan and launch the Mission Poshan 2.0.

➡️ Delhi Police Crime Branch arrests a person Akash Preet Singh in connection with attacking CISF personnel with sword on 26th January.

➡️ Total 44 FIRs have been registered and 128 people arrested so far in connection with 26th January violence.

➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conferred Unit Citation to Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on the occasion of 45th CG Raising Day.

➡️ Port Authorities Bill, 2020, Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and National Commission for Allied & Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020 to be tabled in Rajya Sabha tomorrow.

➡️ Farmers to hold nationwide protest on 6 February; National and state highways will be blocked from 12 noon to 3 pm on Saturday.

➡️ Cinema Halls, Theatres and Multiplexes will be allowed to operate with 100% seating capacity from February 1 in West Bengal.

➡️ Rashtrapati Bhawan to reopen for public from February 6. It was closed for over 10 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

World News

➡️ Russia’s economy contracted 3.1% in pandemic-hit 2020.