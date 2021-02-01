TNI Evening News Headlines – February 01, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Students of Class 9, 11 to attend physical classes from February 8 in Odisha.
➡️ Five major fishing harbours including Paradip will be developed as an economic activity hub.
➡️ PM Modi announces Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia to family of the deceased who died in Koraput road accident and Rs 50,000 compensation for the critically-injured.
➡️ 10 Aspirational Districts of Odisha will be included under Mission Poshan 2.0.
➡️ IPS Satyajit Mohanty appointed as Chairman of the Odisha Public Service Commission.
➡️ 18 Highway patrolling units for accident victims launched in Odisha.
➡️ Fire breaks out at Sun Hospital in Tulsipur area of Cuttack. 6 fire tenders are at the spot. All patients were shifted to other hospitals.
➡️ Budget session of Odisha Assembly to commence form February 14 & continue till April 9 in 2 phases.
India News
➡️ Govt will merge the suplplementary nutrition program and POSHAN Abhiyaan and launch the Mission Poshan 2.0.
➡️ Delhi Police Crime Branch arrests a person Akash Preet Singh in connection with attacking CISF personnel with sword on 26th January.
➡️ Total 44 FIRs have been registered and 128 people arrested so far in connection with 26th January violence.
➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conferred Unit Citation to Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on the occasion of 45th CG Raising Day.
➡️ Port Authorities Bill, 2020, Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and National Commission for Allied & Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020 to be tabled in Rajya Sabha tomorrow.
➡️ Farmers to hold nationwide protest on 6 February; National and state highways will be blocked from 12 noon to 3 pm on Saturday.
➡️ Cinema Halls, Theatres and Multiplexes will be allowed to operate with 100% seating capacity from February 1 in West Bengal.
➡️ Rashtrapati Bhawan to reopen for public from February 6. It was closed for over 10 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
World News
➡️ Russia’s economy contracted 3.1% in pandemic-hit 2020.
Comments are closed.