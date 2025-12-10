TNI Evening News Headlines – December 10, 2025

📌Odisha Higher Education Department orders fencing, gates and waste-control in colleges to stop stray dog and cattle entry.
📌Senior Congress leader Mohammed Moquim slams Odisha Congress leadership in a letter to Sonia Gandhi.
📌Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on electoral reforms in Lok Sabha; defends Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
📌IndiGo passengers continue to be affected amid flight disruptions and cancellations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.
📌India’s nomination for ‘Deepavali inscribed on the UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity for 2025.
📌Delhi Government directs fire department to inspect hotels, nightclubs, restaurants amid upcoming festivals and Goa fire incident.
📌First SIR was carried out in 1952 when Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha during debate on election reforms.
📌Actor Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights.
