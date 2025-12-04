TNI Evening News Headlines – December 04, 2025

📌Class 4 tribal student ‘chained’ to prevent him from fleeing school hostel in Balasore district.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi said that Odisha will soon get its rights over Mahanadi River waters.
📌Odisha Government allows sale and purchase of pre-2016 apartments after RERA amendment.
📌Odisha Government will provide a financial grant of Rs 1 crore for Bargarh Dhanu Jatra.
📌Lightning strikes claim 92 lives in Odisha this year
📌Odisha Government collected Rs 126 crore in fines for illegal mining: Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena in State Assembly.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin at Palam Technical Airport in Delhi. PM Modi and Putin travel in the same car.
📌Russian President Vladimir Putin lands in India today. Heavy security arrangements in place across New Delhi. Putin on a state visit to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
📌Defence Minister of Russia Andrei Belousov inspects the Tri-Service Guard of Honour in the presence of the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Manekshaw Centre.
📌Chhattisgarh: Security forces eliminated 18 Naxalites in an encounter in Bijapur district. 3 security personnel laid down their lives in the line of duty.
📌Parliament approves Central Excise (Amendment) Bill with Rajya Sabha returning the bill to Lok Sabha.
📌Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu reviews Polavaram project and directs officials to complete it before the upcoming Pushkarams in 2027.
📌Hyderabad Airport receives bomb threat for Indigo flight from Sharjah.
📌Senior lawyer and former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal, husband of former Union Minister Late Sushma Swaraj passes away.
Comments are closed.