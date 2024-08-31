TNI Evening News Headlines – August 31, 2024

➡️Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda writes to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting approval for the second line on the Haridaspur-Paradip route.
➡️Registration for Subhadra Yojana to start from tomorrow in Odisha.
➡️Odisha Government will recruit 3,000 police personnel in 100 days: CM Mohan Charan Majhi.
➡️Bird flu spreads to Delanga & Nimapara in Puri district.
➡️Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the statue of freedom fighter Baxi Jagabandhu at Baxibazar in Cuttack.
➡️Emergency landing of Bengaluru-bound flight at Kolkata airport due to engine failure.
➡️Election Commission of India rescheduled Haryana Assembly elections from October 1 to October 5, in order to Asoj Amavasya festival.
➡️Delhi Coaching Centre Death Case: Delhi court sends six accused to 4-day CBI custody.
➡️Indian shooter Rubina Francis wins Bronze medal in the P2 – Women’s 10M Air Pistol SH1 event at the Paralympics 2024.
➡️Floods in Bangladesh killed at least 59 people this month.
