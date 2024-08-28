TNI Evening News Headlines – August 28, 2024

➡️Union Cabinet approved 3 projects of the Ministry of Railways covering 7 Districts in 4 States – Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh at an estimated cost of Rs 6,456 crore.
➡️Poultry farmers affected by bird flu will get compensation, informed Odisha Minister Gokulananda Mallik. Odisha Government will provide compensation of Rs 20 for small chicks and Rs 70 for large chickens.
➡️Satkosia Tiger Reserve in Angul district to get 14 tigers from Maharashtra’s Tadoba Tiger Reserve.
➡️Supreme Court stressed that a minor victim of sexual assault should not be repeatedly called to testify before the trial court.
➡️Kolkata rape case: Indian Medical Association revokes membership of ex-principal of RG Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh.
➡️Bengal Government will amend existing laws to ensure death penalty to rapists: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
➡️Union Cabinet approved 12 new industrial cities across India, 730 private FM radio channels in 234 new cities and towns.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu asks the Nation to wake up, end crimes against women.
➡️Hockey India names 18-man squad for the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China going to be held from September 8 to 17.
➡️Telegram founder Pavel Durov to appear in Paris court over content moderation allegations.
