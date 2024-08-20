TNI Evening News Headlines – August 20, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
India, Malaysia ink eight pacts including an agreement on promoting recruitment of Indian workers in Malaysia and protection of their interests.
➡️Former BJD MP Mamata Mohanta named as BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Odisha.
➡️Paris Olympics Bronze Medal Winning Indian Hockey Team to visit Odisha tomorrow.
➡️Digapahandi: Illicit liquor mafia Surendra Mallik arrested by Excise department.
➡️Supreme Court directs CISF to provide security at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for the smooth functioning of healthcare services.
➡️2 Nursery Kids Sexually Assaulted in Maharashtra’s Badlapur; one cleaning staff arrested. Massive protests erupt.
➡️BJP announced names of its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha byelections, scheduled for September 3.
➡️SIM box racket: Commissionerate Police busts another device in Jharkhand; terror link under scanner.
➡️Indian Railways launches hi-tech water level monitoring system for trains.
➡️UPSC cancels advertisement for lateral entry recruitment to bureaucracy.
➡️Dalit, Adivasi bodies call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on August 21 in response to a Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST reservations.
➡️ PM Modi receives Malaysia counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. India, Malaysia ink eight pacts including an agreement on promoting recruitment of Indian workers in Malaysia and protection of their interests.
➡️For the 2nd consecutive year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated “A+”, in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2024.
