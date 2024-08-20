Mamata Mohanta named as BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Odisha By Sagarika Satapathy On Aug 20, 2024 Share Former BJD MP Mamata Mohanta named as BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Odisha. Her tenure will end in April 2026 following re-election to the Upper House. Related Posts Indian Hockey Team to visit Odisha tomorrow Aug 20, 2024 SC forms National Task Force to protect Doctors Aug 20, 2024 Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live. BJPMamata MohantaOdishaPoliticsRajya Sabha Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp
