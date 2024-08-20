Mamata Mohanta named as BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Odisha

By Sagarika Satapathy
Mamata Mohanta named as BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Odisha
Former BJD MP Mamata Mohanta named as BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Odisha. Her tenure will end in April 2026 following re-election to the Upper House.
Related Posts

Indian Hockey Team to visit Odisha tomorrow

SC forms National Task Force to protect Doctors

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Mamata Mohanta named as BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Odisha
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.